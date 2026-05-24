İngiltere Premier Lig'de son haftaya kalan kümede kalma mücadelesinde Tottenham ile West Ham United arasındaki yarış nefes kesti.
WEST HAM 14 YIL SONRA PREMIER LIG'E VEDA ETTİ
Tottenham son hafta evinde Everton'ı 1-0 mağlup ederek 41 puanla ligde kalırken West Ham United Leeds United'ı 3-0 yenmesine rağmen 39 puanla 16. sırada yer alarak 14 yıl sonra Premier Lig'e veda etti.
Böylelikle Londra ekibi, Wolves ve Burnley'nin ardından Premier Lig'de küme düşen üçüncü ve son takım oldu.
İngiltere Premier Lig'de son hafta maç sonuçları şöyle:
Burnley 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion 0-3 Manchester United
Fulham 2-0 Newcastle United
Liverpool 1-1 Brentford
Manchester City 1-2 Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Everton
West Ham United 3-0 Leeds United
Sunderland 2-1 Chelsea
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Bournemouth