İngiltere Premier Lig'de son haftaya kalan kümede kalma mücadelesinde Tottenham ile West Ham United arasındaki yarış nefes kesti.

WEST HAM 14 YIL SONRA PREMIER LIG'E VEDA ETTİ

Tottenham son hafta evinde Everton'ı 1-0 mağlup ederek 41 puanla ligde kalırken West Ham United Leeds United'ı 3-0 yenmesine rağmen 39 puanla 16. sırada yer alarak 14 yıl sonra Premier Lig'e veda etti.

Premier Lig'de küme düşen son takım belli oldu: 14 yıl sonra veda ettiler - Resim : 1

Böylelikle Londra ekibi, Wolves ve Burnley'nin ardından Premier Lig'de küme düşen üçüncü ve son takım oldu.

İngiltere Premier Lig'de son hafta maç sonuçları şöyle:

Burnley 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-3 Manchester United

Fulham 2-0 Newcastle United

Liverpool 1-1 Brentford

Manchester City 1-2 Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Everton

West Ham United 3-0 Leeds United

Sunderland 2-1 Chelsea

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Bournemouth