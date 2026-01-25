Futbolseverleri ekrana bağlayacak, Pazar gününün dikkat çeken maçları

Newcastle United - Aston Villa
17.00 | ST. James' Park | beIN SPORTS 4
Crystal Palace - Chelsea
17.00 | Selhurst Park | beIN SPORTS 3
Brentford - Nottingham Forest
17.00 | Gtech Community Stadium | beIN SPORTS MAX 2
M'gladbach - Stuttgart
17.30 | BORUSSIA PARK | S Sport Plus
Barcelona - Real Oviedo
18.15 | Spotify Camp Nou | S Sport - S Sport Plus
Arsenal - Manchester United
19.30 | Emirates Stadium | beIN SPORTS 3
Juventus - Napoli
20.00 | Allianz Stadium | S Sport Plus - S Sport 2 - Tivibu Spor 1
Fenerbahçe - Göztepe
20.00 | Chobani Stadyumu | beIN SPORTS 1
Roma - Milan
22.45 | Stadio Olimpico | S Sport Plus - S Sport 2 - Tivibu Spor 1
Lille - Strasbourg
22.45 | Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy | beIN SPORTS 4