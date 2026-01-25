Yeniçağ Gazetesi
25 Ocak 2026 Pazar
Futbolseverleri ekrana bağlayacak, Pazar gününün dikkat çeken maçları

Futbolseverleri ekrana bağlayacak, Pazar gününün dikkat çeken maçları

Heyecan dorukta! Futbolda pazar günü bir başka geçecek. Günün öne çıkan maçları ve detayları sizlerle...

İbrahim Doğanoğlu Derleyen: İbrahim Doğanoğlu
Son Güncelleme:
Newcastle United - Aston Villa

17.00 | ST. James' Park | beIN SPORTS 4

1 10
Crystal Palace - Chelsea

17.00 | Selhurst Park | beIN SPORTS 3

2 10
Brentford - Nottingham Forest

17.00 | Gtech Community Stadium | beIN SPORTS MAX 2

3 10
M'gladbach - Stuttgart

17.30 | BORUSSIA PARK | S Sport Plus

4 10
Barcelona - Real Oviedo

18.15 | Spotify Camp Nou | S Sport - S Sport Plus

5 10
Arsenal - Manchester United

19.30 | Emirates Stadium | beIN SPORTS 3

6 10
Juventus - Napoli

20.00 | Allianz Stadium | S Sport Plus - S Sport 2 - Tivibu Spor 1

7 10
Fenerbahçe - Göztepe

20.00 | Chobani Stadyumu | beIN SPORTS 1

8 10
Roma - Milan

22.45 | Stadio Olimpico | S Sport Plus - S Sport 2 - Tivibu Spor 1

9 10
Lille - Strasbourg

22.45 | Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy | beIN SPORTS 4

10 10
Kaynak: Spor Servisi
