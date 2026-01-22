Bu yıl 98'inci kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Oscar Ödülleri'nde adaylar belli oldu. 15 Mart'ta Los Angeles'taki Dolby Tiyatrosu'nda gerçekleştirilecek olan törende yarışacak isimler tek tek açıklandı.

Ryan Coogler’in yönettiği Sinners 16 adaylıkla rekor kırdı. Paul Thomas Anderson’un yönetmenliğini yaptığı One Battle After Another ise 13 dalda yarışacak.

İşte bu yılın Oscar adayları:

EN İYİ FİLM

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Chloe Zhao (Hamnet)

Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Delroy Lindo (Sinners)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Stellen Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

Blue Moon

It Was Just An Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

EN İYİ CASTING

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

EN İYİ UZUN METRAJ ANİMASYON

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

The Secret Agent

It Was Just An Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab