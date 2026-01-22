Bu yıl 98'inci kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Oscar Ödülleri'nde adaylar belli oldu. 15 Mart'ta Los Angeles'taki Dolby Tiyatrosu'nda gerçekleştirilecek olan törende yarışacak isimler tek tek açıklandı.
Ryan Coogler’in yönettiği Sinners 16 adaylıkla rekor kırdı. Paul Thomas Anderson’un yönetmenliğini yaptığı One Battle After Another ise 13 dalda yarışacak.
İşte bu yılın Oscar adayları:
EN İYİ FİLM
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Chloe Zhao (Hamnet)
Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Haluk Bilginer'e onur ödülü
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)
Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
Emma Stone (Bugonia)
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)
Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
Delroy Lindo (Sinners)
Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
Stellen Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
Amy Madigan (Weapons)
Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO
Blue Moon
It Was Just An Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners
EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
EN İYİ CASTING
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
EN İYİ UZUN METRAJ ANİMASYON
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM
The Secret Agent
It Was Just An Accident
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab